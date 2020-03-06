Nadda may announce new BJP national team after Holi

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) BJP President JP Nadda may announce his new national team after Holi on March 10, party sources said on Saturday.

All eyes are on Nadda as he is set to make major organisational changes. It will be interesting to see how different Nadda’s new team will be from that of his predecessor Amit Shah.

While some new faces might be introduced in the national team, the reshuffle may see changed responsibilities of some senior party members.

In view of the coming Assembly elections in Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh etc, Nadda may give a chance to new faces from these states as part of the party’s strategy.

Three posts are vacant in the national BJP from India’s largest state Uttar Pradesh. Before becoming Cabinet Ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government in UP in March 2017, Srikanth Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh were part of Shah’s national team. Thus, two faces from UP could be on the new BJP team.

Nadda was supposed to announce his new team in the last week of February, but his engagement with preparations for his son’s wedding delayed the issue.

Nadda became the Bharatiya Janata Party chief on January 20. Usually, every party chief forms a new national team as per his convenience.

