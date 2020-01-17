Nadda now certain to be BJP president: Swamy

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that Jagat Prakash Nadda is now certain to be the president of the party after it trended on Twitter following the announcement by the party.

As stated by the official handle of the BJP that the party is set to have a new President on Monday by 2.30 p.m, Nadda is all set to win unopposed.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Swamy welcomed Nadda taking charge, saying, “I am sure his tenure will be the most harmonious given his nature. With just a single nomination for BJP President post, J.P. Nadda is now certain to be the President,” tweeted Swamy.

The post gathered 1.3K Retweets and 9.3K Likes, where tweeple commented good wishes to him and the party.

#JPNadda trended on Twitter after the official announcement was made by the BJP of electing its new President.

A user commented, “Good Wishes always, Have a #Rocking tenure #JPNadda.”

“I hope BJP will grow more like just after 2014 elections under his leadership,” commented another.

A user wrote, “Good luck to Mr JP Nadda ji…”

“We expect BJP to win back the states they lost & to gain a strong foothold in states like TN, Kerela, Andhra, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, Delhi & Punjab. Best wishes, blessings & support. Jay Hind, Jay Hindustan,” said a user.

–IANS

rsu/skp/