Nadda re-elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

Shimla, March 15 (IANS) Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda was Thursday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh for a second stint.

Nadda, the only candidate who filed nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the hill state, was elected after the expiry of time for withdrawal of nomination papers, an official told IANS.

In the 68-member house, the BJP has a two-thirds majority with 44 seats. Two independents are also supporting the government.

The opposition Congress, which has a strength of 21 legislators, had not contested the poll.

–IANS

