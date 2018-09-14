Nadda reviews launch preparations of Ayushman Bharat in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 18 (IANS) Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the launch of Ayushman Bharat in Jharkhand’s capital city by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23.

Nadda arrived here on Tuesday afternoon and went straight to the Prabhat Tara ground where the Prime Minister will launch the world’s biggest health scheme. He sought details of the programme from the officials.

“It is a matter of pride that world’s biggest health scheme is being launched from Jharkhand. This will cover more than 55 crore people and 10 crore families,” Nadda told reporters.

He later went to Jharkhand state secretariat and reviewed the preparations with Chief Minister Raghubar Das and other senior government officials.

Around one lakh people are likely to attend the launch of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

–IANS

