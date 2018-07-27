Nagaland CM seeks Central aid

Kohima, Aug 1 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him for immediate interim Central assistance and intervention to rescue the state from a crisis-like situation in the wake of the widespread natural calamities.

Nagaland has been receiving unprecedented heavy rainfall which has resulted in several natural calamities all over the State. Landslides and sinking zones have created immense damage on public infrastructure all over the state as also caused loss to life and property.

“National and State highways have been cut off and many district connectivity roads have become unmotorable. Road communication and connectivity have been adversely impacted and even the NH 29 that connects to Manipur has been cut off for several days now,” Rio informed the Prime Minister.

In the letter, the Chief Minister said other infrastructure that has been damaged include power lines and communication networks.

“Supply of essential commodities to all the district headquarters, including petroleum products, has not been possible and stocks are getting depleted. The aspirational district of Kiphire has been cut off, he said.

Rio said precious lives have been lost, houses have been swept away and many families have been displaced in most of the districts due to landslides and sinking zones.

“In the foothills and plain areas floods have created enormous damage to life and property. Entire colonies and villages have been submerged,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that government agencies in coordination with Nagaland Disaster Management Authority have been making all out efforts for restoring damaged infrastructure and taking measures for relief and rehabilitation.

–IANS

rrk/prs