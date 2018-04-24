Nagam Janardhan Reddy, other Telangana leaders join Congress

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Several leaders from Telangana, including former Minister and five-term MLA from Nagarkurnool Nagam Janardhan Reddy, on Wednesday joined the Congress in presence of party President Rahul Gandhi here.

Among other prominent names joining the party was G. Surya Kiran.

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC in-charge of Telangana Ram Chandra Khuntia were also present on the occasion.

Reddy was earlier a TDP MLA from Nagarkurnool in Mahbubnagar district and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He left the BJP earlier this year.

–IANS

sid/nir