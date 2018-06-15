Nagarjuna set to enter ‘Munnabhai…’ territory

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) After Ram Gopal Varma’s “Officer” that opens next week, actor Nagarjuna is already on to his next project a big light-hearted comedy with which the veteran star says he enters the Munnabhai-territory.

“This new film that I am doing with Nani is very much in the Raj Kumar Hirani territory. I play a gangster and Nani plays my doctor. It is a very warm-hearted funny script. And I’ve a feeling director Sriram Adittya will make something special out of it,” says Nag, who has no problem doing two-hero films with younger actors.

“I’ve never in my career felt threatened by the presence of any other actor. Earlier I was mostly doing solo-hero films in Telugu because that was what was offered to me.

“Recently these two-hero projects have come which I enjoy doing. I enjoyed working with Karthi in ‘Oopiri’. I am sure working with Nani will be a lot of fun,” says Nag who looks forward to working with his sons Nag Chaitanya and Akhil.

There has been an announcement that Nagarjuna would be working with Priyadarshan in a biopic “Makkar the Lion Of The Arabian Sea”, based on the exploits of the 16th century naval explorer Kunjali Marakkar-IV.

However Nag dismisses these reports as premature. “I was approached but I need to hear the script before I say ‘yes’. I will be hearing it June end. At the moment I am only doing the film with Nani.”

Nag feels no pressure at this stage to work non-stop. “I’ve to be happy with the work I am doing. And to be happy the role has to be challenging. And for the role to be challenging it has to be something I haven’t done before.”

–IANS

