Nagpur to get rapid transit system, says Gadkari

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Nagpur will get Regional Rapid Transit System that will replace the existing passenger trains with modern Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

The Minister, during an inter inter-ministerial meeting here, proposed to the Ministry of Railways to introduce modern air-conditioned Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rakes on the broad gauge railway lines connecting Nagpur with satellite towns of Kotal, Bhandara, Ramtek and Wardha — all within a distance of 40-60 km.

“Based on the initial feasibility report presented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), consensus has been reached between Indian Railways and MMRCL,” a ministry statement said.

“These rakes will be fit for running services at a speed up to 120 kmph with higher acceleration and deceleration, which will help in reducing the running time in the congested sections…,” the ministry said.

It informed that the project was proposed to be part of the Maha-Metro, Nagpur, and would be handed over to the Indian Railways for its operation.

The proposed EMU trains would have modern aesthetic and ergonomic design, and have traveller-friendly features like passenger information display, automatic announcements and digital route display, the ministry said.

It added that the new metro train would provide the daily commuters with the option of faster, easy, time-saving, air-conditioned travel.

