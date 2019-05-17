Naidu ‘cent per cent’ sure of TDP retaining power in Andhra

Amaravati, May 20 (IANS) Unfazed by the exit polls which predicted that the YSR Congress Party will storm to power in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said he was “cent per cent” sure of his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) retaining power.

He told a news conference that he had not even remotest doubt about the TDP’s victory in the elections.

The TDP supremo believes that the welfare and development programmes undertaken by his government during last five years would help it get a fresh mandate.

Naidu claimed that on his appeal, Andhra Pradesh voters living in Telangana rushed to the state by whatever mode of transport available and stood in queues till 4.30 a.m. the next day to cast their votes.

Earlier, during a teleconference with TDP leaders, Naidu predicted that the party will win 110 seats in the 175-member Assembly. “Our seats may even go up to 120-130,” he said.

Expressing confidence that of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the TDP will bag 18-20, he alleged that some people were playing mind games to create confusion.

Most of the exit polls on Sunday predicted that the YSRCP will come to power in Andhra Pradesh with 110-130 seats. However, three exit polls including one by former MP L. Rajagopal projected victory for the TDP.

Similarly, a majority of the exit polls gave the YSRCP 12-15 Lok Sabha seats and the TDP 10-13.

The IANS-CVOTER exit poll predicted 14 seats for TDP while giving 11 to its main rival YSRCP.

Naidu had tweeted late Sunday that time and again exit polls failed to catch the people’s pulse.

He recalled that exit polls in 2014 had also predicted victory for the YSRCP. “Then the exit polls were one-sided but this time they are mixed. I don’t know why YSRCP leaders are happy,” he said.

Naidu said it had become habit for people to do surveys. He claimed that the TDP has been doing surveys for last 35 years not just about elections but also about the impact of welfare and development programmes.

