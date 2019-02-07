Naidu inaugurates 4 lakh houses for poor in Andhra

Amaravati, Feb 9 (IANS) House warming ceremonies at four lakh houses, built for poor in Andhra Pradesh, were conducted on Saturday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu led the programme with the formal inauguration of 4,800 houses built in Nellore under the NTR Housing Scheme for Rs 356 crore.

Ministers and legislators attended the house warming ceremonies in their respective constituencies.

Naidu said his government made history in the country by inaugurating four lakh houses in a single day. It had earlier inaugurated three lakh houses in a day in 2018 and one lakh houses in a day in 2017.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, he said no other state in the country claims such an achievement.

Naidu claimed the houses built under the scheme were better than those in the gated communities.

He said the government constructed nearly 11 lakh houses for the poor during the last four-and-half years.

Finance Minister Y. Ramakrishnudu in his budget speech in Assembly last week had said the unit cost in the NTR Housing was enhanced to Rs 3.5 lakh for urban areas and Rs 2 lakhs in rural areas.

The government has sanctioned 15.78 lakh houses with a projected cost of Rs. 31,793 crore under the NTR Rural Housing, the PMAY-NTR Gramin and the PMAY-NTR Urban-Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) schemes.

In addition, 4.40 lakh houses pending under the previous schemes were taken up for completion for Rs 2,839 crore, he had said.

–IANS

