Naidu meets Portuguese, Greek PMs

Brussels, Oct 19 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is attending the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit here held bilateral meetings with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras respectively and called for strengthening Indias ties with both the countries.

Naidu met both the leaders on Thursday.

During his meeting with Costa, Naidu called for India-Portugal collaboration in new areas of cutting-edge technology. He said that defence, space, infrastructure and startups are areas that offer potential business opportunities.

Naidu briefed him about Modi government’s developmental programmes and said that bilateral trade was on the rise and that Portuguese companies were encouraged by the potential of the Indian market.

During the meeting with Tsipras, Naidu expressed satisfaction over the regular high-level contacts between the two countries. Both the leaders agreed to further strengthen the bilateral ties through greater economic and people to people exchanges.

Briefing the Greek Prime Minister about India’s economic situation Naidu called for greater tourism flows between the two countries.

