Naidu meets Rahul, to meet Mayawati, Akhilesh in UP

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi at his residence probably to discuss possible alliances in the post-election scenario.

Naidu is expected to meet Uttar Pradesh’s former Chief Ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Saturday evening.

TDP sources said Naidu arrived in Delhi on Friday. He will leave from Delhi to Lucknow around 2.45 p.m. and is expected to meet Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav after attending a programme in Lucknow around 3.45 p.m., the party source told IANS.

Naidu will return to Andhra Pradesh from a special aircraft around 7 p.m., the source said.

The TDP chief met the Election Commission on Friday and accused it of being pro-government and demanded action against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur for “insulting” Mahatma Gandhi.

–IANS

