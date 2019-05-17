Naidu meets Sharad Pawar again in Delhi

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party Chief N. Chandra Babu Naidu on Sunday met Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar at his residence here.

The meeting was part of Naidu’s continued outreach to Opposition party leaders in order to firm up a non-BJP front ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results on May 23. However, what the two leaders discussed, was not clear.

Naidu arrived in the national capital on Saturday evening, after meeting Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

According to the Telugu Desam Party sources, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is likely to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence in evening.

On Saturday, before leaving for Lucknow, Naidu held meetings with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Pawar and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi.

On Friday, he said that all parties, including rival K. Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), were welcome to join the non-BJP Mahagathbandhan (grand-alliance).

The TDP chief also met the Election Commission on Friday and accused it of being biased and pro-government.

–IANS

aks/rtp