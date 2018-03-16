Naidu to inaugurate first round table on strengthening local self-governments

Hyderabad, March 17 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will on Sunday inaugurate day-long deliberations on how to strengthen local self-governments and review service delivery, implementation of programmes and their outcomes.

Being held under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), he will be inaugurating the first round table on ‘Strengthening of Local Self-Governments’ on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the 73rd and 74th Constitution Amendments aimed at empowering the rural and urban local governments respectively.

During the first round table, status papers on devolution of functions, funds and functionaries to local bodies to be presented by the respective union ministries and the IIPA will be discussed.

Naidu, who is also the President of the IIPA, will also set in motion six national consultation round tables on ‘Swaraj to Suraj’ aimed at reviewing service delivery, implementation of programmes and outcomes at the ground level and good governance benefiting the people.

The comprehensive report on progress in this regard and issues and hurdles will be submitted by Republic Day next year.

–IANS

aks/vsc/bg