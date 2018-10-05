Najeeb Ahmed case: HC allows CBI to file closure report

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the CBI to file its closure report into the disappearance of Najeeb Ahmed, a Jawaharlal Nehru University student who went missing from here in October 2016.

A bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea while rejecting Ahmed’s mother Fatima Nafees’ habeas corpus plea for an SIT probe.

In its last hearing, the CBI counsel told the bench that the agency has analysed “everything” related to the matter, and wanted to file a final report seeking to close the case.

Nafees had sought a Special Investigation Team — comprising of non CBI official — to further probe her son’s disappearance from a JNU hostel in the intervening night of October 14 and 15.

Ahmed, 27, an MSc first year student, was reported missing almost two years back after an alleged scuffle with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members, student body affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The ABVP has denied any involvement.

