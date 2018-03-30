‘Namastey England’ shooting going in full swing

Bollywood industry’s actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who have teamed up again for their forthcoming film ‘Namastey England’, have wrapped the Punjab schedule of the film. Meanwhile the duo returned to Mumbai after completing the first leg of the shoot and was spotted at the airport by the shutterbugs.

Recently Arjun took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of himself in an aircraft and captioned it as, “Time to come home. Meanwhile Parineeti too shared a note on her Instagram stories writing, “Punjab schedule wrap on ‘Namastey England’.”

According to sources ‘Namaste England’ is directed and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Accordingly the romantic comedy film is the sequel to 2007 released ‘Namastey London’ that featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and is all set to be released on December 7.

Further it is to be noted that Arjun and Parineeti have also been roped in for romantic thriller ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, to be directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Moreover as per report the film follows the story of a man and woman who represent two completely different Indians. Previously in October 2017, Kapoor shared an image of his character which is shown to be a cop. Stay connected for more updates.