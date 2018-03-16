Name Modi symbolises collusion, 2019 contest Kaurava-Pandava battle: Rahul

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday made a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on corruption, saying “the name Modi” symbolises collusion between corrupt businessmen and the Prime Minister of India” and compared BJP to “power-hungry” Kauravas and his party to “truthful” Pandavas in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll battle.

In his nearly-hour-long concluding address at the party’s 84th plenary, Gandhi went full out at the BJP, terming its President Amit Shah as “a man accused of murder” and accused RSS of trying to control institutions including judiciary, parliament and police.

Gandhi, who got rapturous applause throughout his speech, promised to give more tickets to party workers in 2019. He also promised to create jobs for the youth and, referring to the UPA government’s Rs 70,000 crore farm loan waiver, said the party would be prepared to help farmers in a similar way if needed.

He referred to former Indian Premier Leagure (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi and diamond jeweller Nirav Modi, who are accused in different cases of fraud to attack Narendra Modi.

“Nirav Modi, who carried out India’s biggest theft has the same name as our PM. It’s an interesting fact that there is more. The most corrupt man in cricket also shares the same name with the PM. So what does Modi actually mean? The name Modi symbolises the collusion between the India’s biggest crony capitalists and the PM of India.

“Modi gives Modi Rs 30,000 crore of your money and, in turn, Modi gives Modi money for marketing Modi and winning elections. That is what is going on,” he said.

Gandhi accused Modi of “hoodwinking” people with his promises terming it “Modi maya” and also that he “perhaps thinks himself to be avatar of God”.

He accused Modi of trying to divert attention of people by “jumping from one event to another, surgical strikes to demonetization, from Gabbar Singh Tax to a fancy yoga parade in front of Parliament”.

He said people will accept that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is drunk with power “because they know what it is designed for”.

Attacking Amit Shah without naming him, he said: “They (the people) will accept a man accused of murder as the President of BJP. But the people will never accept the same in the Congress party as they expect higher standards.”

Terming “BJP is a voice of an organisation” while the “Congress is the voice of the nation”, he admitted that the second UPA government did not fulfill expectations of people.

Drawing an analogy with the Mahabharata, he said that the battle of Kurukshetra was for India’s future and the same question was being asked today.

“Centuries ago, there was a huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant, while the Pandavas were humble and they fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas, the BJP and the RSS are designed to fight for power, but like Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for truth,” he said.

He also attacked the government’s Make In India policy, its foreign policy and security doctrine.

“If you are rich you will make billions selling Chinese products to our hard working people. You shall steal Rs 33,000 crore from the banks and the BJP government will protect you. The FM (Finance Minister) will go silent because he and his daughter work for crony capitalist,” Gandhi alleged.

Referring to BJP raking up his the issue of his temple visits during Gujarat elections, he said he had been going to temples and also visits gurdwaras, churches and mosques.

He said BJP’s dharma was to conquer power while Congress fights for people, and that the BJP has spread an atmosphere of fear.

He said people go the courts for justice and he had seen it for the first time that judges went to people for justice.

“You must be noting a change in Modiji’s face. He does not wear suits now and must be thinking that Gujarat was barely won and he may get stuck in 2019. Congress has to fight fearlessly… Congress workers will show in 2019 how the party fights an election and wins it,” he said.

