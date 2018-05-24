Name, shame this man: Mahira Khan on examiner harassing students

Islamabad, May 30 (IANS) Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has spoken against examiner Sadat Bashir, who has been accused of harassing students. She says the man deserves to be named, shamed and made an example of.

Mahira on Wednesday retweeted testimonies by a few students, who wrote about the examiner touching them inappropriately and making vulgar comments.

“Name and shame this man! Shame on Sadat Bashir! Make an example out of him. May justice be served to all these brave girls and God knows how many before them,” she tweeted.

A female student from a school in Pakistan alleged that her examiner sexually harassed her and “almost 80 other girls”.

In a Facebook post, the student Saba Ali wrote: “My biology practical was held on May 24, 2018, I was in the first batch of the bio practical. I came to school at 8:00am sharp that day because I wanted to get my practical notebook checked by my teacher. Everybody warned me beforehand that the examiner is very strict.”

Expressing shock, she said the examiner was not allowing their teacher to be present inside the laboratory during the examination, however, upon the teacher’s insistence, she was allowed in, Pakistan Today reported.

The student wrote: “Our teacher insisted on being there since she could not just leave the female students alone with him. She got permission from the principal and was finally allowed in.”

Recalling the “horrifying” incident, the student wrote: “I do not even have the words to describe the events that took place next but I will try. Our examiner Sadat Bashir, was a perverted a*****e who groped almost 80 students and passed sleazy comments.”

“He groped me twice, once when I went for the model recognition and he touched my butt and second when I was making the slides. He came behind me and traced my bra strap all the while pretending he was just examining my slide,” she alleged.

She wrote: “Thirdly, when I was doing my frog dissection he came up to me and asked what kind of a frog it was. I got extremely nervous and told him it was a male frog to which he very inappropriately replied: “It is a female frog cannot you see the ovaries, you have them inside you too!”

The student further said that all of this made her “extremely uncomfortable” and she had “no idea what to do”, adding that nobody said anything to him because he kept threatening to deduct their marks.

According to her, approximately 80 girls were sexually harassed that day.

“Our teacher told us to keep quiet because she did not want us to lose marks,” the student said, adding that Bashir “scarred” them for life.

“Women face sexual harassment on a daily basis today and are blamed for it because of the way they dress or walk or talk. But let me tell you something we were in our uniforms, performing our practical! So no it is not the dressing or any other factor the only person to blame is that guy and his sick mentality.”

