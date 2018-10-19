Namibia hosts seminar for general secretaries of African football associations

Windhoek, Oct 22 (IANS) The first-ever General Secretaries Academy Seminar organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in partnership with the UEFA kicked off here on Monday.

The seminar will conclude on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The seminar emanated from concerns about improvement of governance and capacity building in the member associations.

The workshop was opened by CAF Deputy General Secretary Essadik Alaoui and UEFA has dispatched a team of nine football management experts to help facilitate the seminar.

The CAF members represented at the GS Academy Workshop are hosts Namibia, Liberia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, Mozambique, Swaziland, Botswana, Angola, Equatorial Guinea and Gambia.

The next leg of the CAF GS Academy will be in Ethiopia from November 5-9 which will be followed by two seminars in January 2019 in Djibouti and then in February and March in Morocco.

