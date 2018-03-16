Nana Patekar inspires me: Shruti Sharma

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Shruti Sharma says veteran actor Nana Patekar is her inspiration. She worked with him in the film “Wedding Anniversary”.

“I am blessed to have this opportunity. He is a true inspiration and inspires me as an actor,” Shruti said in a statement. She even loved his work in “Natsamrat”.

“Every time I watch it, I am simply mesmerised by how great an actor Nana sir is,” she added. On the work front, Shruti will be seen in the “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”, which will go on air on Star Plus.

“Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”, which will beam from March 19, tells the story of a seven-year-old Kullfi (essayed by Aakriti Sharma) and her talent of making a song on every situation.

Set in a village near Pathankot, it is about how Kullfi gets happiness and positivity in any situation with her songs.

Produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha from 4 Lion films, the show also stars Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Pallavi Rao and Mehul Buch.

–IANS

