Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Model Naomi Campbell does not care about being relevant.

In an interview to The Guardian, Naomi spoke about her life mantra and shared why she is not worried about being relevant, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I hear that word (relevant) a lot. People talk about it a lot. I’m not trying to stay relevant, I’m not trying to keep up with anyone or compete. I like the fact that I can express myself and have control of my content. It belongs to me, and I can be me, and not have to worry about how it’s edited.”

And Naomi feels “blessed” by all the opportunities she has been given.

“…I’m blessed at the opportunities I still have – but how many times was I called a bitch, because I stood up for myself back in the day? Finally it’s balanced out. But it’s not changed me. This is the way I’ve always been.”

–IANS

sim/vnc/