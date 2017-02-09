Naomi Campbell once threw eggs at George Michael’s van

London, Feb 10 (IANS) Supermodel Naomi Campbell once threw eggs at late singer George Michaels van because she was a fan of pop band Culture Club, fronted by Boy George.

“I knew (Michael) before the ‘Freedom! 90’ video. I used to throw eggs at his van because I was a big Culture Club fan. I was in two Culture Club videos,” Campbell said during a question and answer session, reports pagesix.com.

Years later, when Michael was casting for his “Freedom! 90′” video, which starred Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford, Campbell recalled: “Michael came up to me at this club in Los Angeles and said, ‘The girls are holding out on me, and I heard you were the leader.’

“I told him, ‘I want two Concorde tickets,’ and he said, ‘Is that it?'”

