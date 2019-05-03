Naomi Osaka leads WTA rankings

Madrid, May 6 (IANS) Naomi Osaka of Japan maintained the No. 1 spot in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday with 6,151 Points, ahead of Czech Petra Kvitova.

Former world No. 1 Simona Halep occupied the third position with 5,682 points in this week’s unchanged top 10.

German Angelique Kerber stayed in the fourth place followed by the Czech Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

The seventh position was held by Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, while the eighth, ninth and 10th positions were occupied by Sloane Stephens of the United States, Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, reports Efe news.

Meanwhile, Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain jumped one spot to world No. 19 despite being eliminated on Sunday in the first round of the 2019 Madrid Open tournament at the hands of Petra Martic of Croatia.

Belgian Elise Mertens, who was also eliminated on Sunday, fell two spots to be placed 20th.

Spanish tennis player Carla Suárez remained in her 27th position following her victory 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday over Greek Maria Sakkari, who rocketed 12 spots up to world No. 39 thanks to defending the Morocco Open on Saturday.

Further down the ranking, Swiss Jil Teichmann climbed 59 places to be 87th on the list after winning the Prague Open title on Saturday.

The Madrid Open which changed from a hard court to a clay competition in 2009 is staged at the capital city’s Caja Magica tennis complex.

