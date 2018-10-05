Naomi Watts cast in series on former Fox News head

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Naomi Watts has been cast as host Gretchen Carlson in a limited series about former Fox News head Roger Ailes.

Watts is joining previously announced cast member Russell Crowe, who will play Ailes, reported variety.com.

Carlson rose to prominence over a decade ago at Fox News, first as a co-anchor at “Fox and Friends” before going on to anchor her own show, “The Real Story”. She then became the first of multiple women to file a sexual harassment suit against Ailes after leaving Fox News.

The series is based on Gabriel Sherman’s bestselling book “The Loudest Voice in the Room”.

Sherman co-wrote the first episode of the series with “Spotlight” writer and director Tom McCarthy.

