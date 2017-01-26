Naomie Harris joins The Rock in ‘Rampage’

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Naomie Harris has been roped in to star alongside actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the upcoming movie “Rampage”, based on a 1980s arcade game of the same name.

While plot details of the film are still kept under wraps, it will focus on three monstrously transformed creatures which are also featured in the game, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf will later bring chaos to North American cities.

Harris will play a geneticist, while Johnson essays an animal-loving hero and the world’s only hope.

Harris recently got an Oscar nomination for the Best Supporting Actress category, for her role in “Moonlight”.

“Rampage” is set to release in the US on April 20, 2018.

–IANS

