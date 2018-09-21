Napoli tops Torino 3-1 thanks to brace from Insigne

Turin (Italy), Sep 23 (IANS) Napoli defeated Torino 3-1 on Sunday in Serie A action to temporarily share the top spot in the Italian league table with Juventus, which will take on Frosinone.

Thanks to a brace from Italian forward Lorenzo Insigne and a goal from Italian forward Simone Verdi, Napoli bounced back after a disappointing 0-0 draw against Red Star Belgrade in their 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League opener, reports Efe.

Insigne gave Napoli the lead just four minutes into the game, punishing Torino’s Italian defender Emiliano Moretti for a sloppy attempt to clear the ball inside the area.

Verdi then doubled Napoli’s lead in the 20th minute on a left-footed shot that got past goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Lacking offensive intensity without Iago Falque, Torino still managed to narrow the gap to 2-1 in the 50th minute when Italian forward Andrea Belotti successfully converted a penalty kick.

Shortly before the one-hour mark, Insigne struck again after collecting a ricocheted ball fired by Napoli’s Spanish forward Jose Callejon into the post.

After its fourth win in five matches, Napoli temporarily shared the top spot with Juventus with 12 points, while Torino holds the 13th spot with five points.

–IANS

gau/sed