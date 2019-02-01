Narayana Hrudayalaya rejigs top posts

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) Narayana Hrudayalaya, leading corporate hospital of the city, on Sunday rejigged top two executive posts by appointing Emmanuel Rupert as the group’s new Chief Executive and Managing Director.

“Rupert will take over from Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, who resigned from the his post to move out on personal grounds after being with the company for 18 years,” it said in a statement here.

Rupert, who has been associated with the hospital since 2000, is a senior consultant in cardiac anaesthesiology and intensive care. He has served as the Group Director (medical services) from August 2018.

The listed company’s board also appointed Viren Shetty, an MBA from Stanford Business School, as the group’s Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“Shetty has been on the board as an Executive Director and Senior Vice-President for strategy since 2012,” the statement said.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Board Chairman and renowned cardiologist Devi Prasad Shetty lauded Raghuvanshi for his association and wished him well in his endeavours.

The multi-speciality medical institution has a network of hospitals in the country and has strong presence in Karnataka and eastern India.

Starting its services with 225-operational beds here, Narayana Hrudayalaya today has 6,000 beds in 23 hospitals, 7 heart centres, 19 primary care facilities across the country and the Cayman Islands near Cuba.

