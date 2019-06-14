Narender, Priyanka Bhatt win 24-hour Stadium Run

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) The gruelling fourth edition of the 24-hour Stadium Run, organised by NEB Sports, came to an exhilarating finish here with New Delhis Narender Ram winning in the mens category for the second consecutive year after covering a distance of 165.6 km.

In the women’s section, Priyanka Bhatt from Mumbai came out on top after she ran a distance of 151.6 km.

“I am already looking forward to my next run in this city,” a drained out Narender said after winning late on Sunday, referring to the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon 2019 to be held here on August 25.

Narender and Priyanka braved the scorching sun, energy-sapping humidity, intermittent drizzles, lack of sleep and extreme fatigue for 24 hours at a stretch to underline their super endurance. Not surprisingly, they were regaled as heroes by the organisers, co-runners and spectators on completion of their vigils.

In the men’s category, Amar Shiv Dev covered a distance of 156 km to finish second while Devi Prashanth Suresh Shetty came third with his feat of 153.2 km.

In the women’s section, Apeksha Shah finished second with her effort of 116.8 km.

“We had as many as 1,000 runners over the weekend, including 36 in the 24-hour category,” IDBI Federal Life Insurance’s Chief Marketing Officer Karthik Raman said.

“We were hoping for the monsoon to hit Mumbai by now, making it conducive for the brave participants. Sadly, it was much more humid than normal and that much tougher for them,” he added.

In the 12-hour run, Geeno Antony turned in a stunning performance to emerge victorious with a total distance of 109.134 km in the men’s category. Sathish Kumar took home the silver with a total distance of 102.366 km while Rahim K.S. finished third after covering 91.575 km.

In the women’s category, Babita Baruwati made it to the top of the list after she clocked a total distance of 80.925 km. Preeti Lala ended with a total distance of 78.43 km to come second while Sunaina Patel, with 77.19 km, claimed the bronze.

Held on the lines of the famous Le Mans auto race in France, the Stadium Run required the runners to be on the go for 24 hours, apart from a few occasional stops.

This year’s event served as a qualification round for the 2019 IAU 24-hour World Ultra Marathon Championship to be held in France in October this year. The event is also considered by serious runners as a build-up to the Mumbai Half Marathon to be held in August.

Results: 24-hour Run

Men’s: 1. Narender Ram (165.6 km), 2. Amar Shiv Dev (156 km), 3. Devi Prasanth Suresh Shetty (153.2 km)

Women’s: 1. Priyanka Bhatt (151.6 km), 2. Apeksha Shah (116.8 km)

12-hour Run

Men’s: 1. Geeno Antony (109.134 km), 2. Sathish Kumar R (102.366 km), 3. Rahim K.S. (91.575 km)

Women’s: 1. Babita Baruwati (80.925 km), 2. Preeti Lala (78.435 km), 3. Sunaina Patel (77.19 km)

–IANS

kk/arm