Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar two faces of NDA: JD-U

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) Bihar Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President Vashisht Narain Singh on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister are two faces of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Singh made the remark in reference to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, during an interaction with media persons here.

Considered close to the Chief Minister, the JD-U leader said that Nitish Kumar has earned the image of a leader committed to governance and development on the basis of his hard work in Bihar.

Last week, another senior JD-U leader K.C. Tayagi had said that while PM Modi is a popular face at the national level, Nitish Kumar is the most popular face in Bihar.

“In Bihar, popularity of Nitish Kumar is intact. Nitish Kumar is most popular face,” Tayagi had said.

He said Nitish Kumar’s popularity is the result of his hard work of not one or two years, “it is a popularity earned over the last 15 years”.

–IANS

