Narendra Tomar given additional charge of parliamentary affairs

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was on Tuesday given additional charge of Parliamentary Affairs Ministry held so far by H.N. Ananth Kumar who died in Bengaluru on Monday.

A Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said that Statistics Minister Sadananda Gowda has been given charge of Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, which was also held by Kumar.

The changes have been made by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

