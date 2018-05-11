Narrow escape for 50 as Haryana Roadways bus catches fire

Chandigarh, May 14 (IANS) Nearly 50 passengers, including women and children, had a narrow escape after a moving Haryana Roadways bus caught fire on the Sonipat-Rohtak highway on Monday, police said.

The driver of the bus, showing alertness, immediately stopped the bus and asked all passengers to get out.

The bus was completely destroyed in the incident.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot nearly 185 km from here.

In another accident, involving two auto-rickshaws, at least 10 people were injured in a head-on collision in Sonipat town. The accident took place near the Gohana bypass.

Six of those injured were in a serious condition and were admitted to a hospital. The injured include two medical students.

Police said that the accident took place when one auto-rickshaw driver came on the wrong side of the road and collided with the other full of passengers. The one on the wrong side was speeding.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

–IANS

js/in/bg