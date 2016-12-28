Nasri apologises over sexual content from his Twitter handle

Paris, Dec 28 (IANS) Sevilla Football Club’s midfielder Samir Nasri on Wednesday apologised after posts with a sexual content were tweeted on his personal account and stressed that it had been hacked.

It all started after Nasri travelled to Los Angeles to visit a clinic for medical treatment, reports Efe.

The tweets explained that the United States medical centre provides sexual services and urged followers to ask for such services whenever they visit.

The posts were deleted later on, however, according to the tweets a nurse went to Nasri’s room to give him some vitamins as his girlfriend left and then provide sexual services.

After removing the bogus posts, the Frenchman wrote: “My account got hacked sorry about what happened earlier.”

–IANS

