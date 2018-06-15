Nasscom launches programme to support women techies

Bengaluru, June 19 (IANS) In an effort to increase the number of women in senior levels in the Information Technology (IT) industry, Nasscom on Tuesday unveiled its ‘Women Wizards Rule Tech’ programme for women techies, the Indian IT industry’s apex body said.

“This programme is designed to support women who are moving up the career ladder, while also paving the way for potential leaders of the future,” said Senior Director of Nasscom Ashok Pamidi on the occasion.

The initiative will aid women techies in core technologies like IT-Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), Business Process Management (BPM), product and research and development (R&D) sectors by equipping them with the skills required for an edge in their career, Pamidi said.

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw were also at the launch.

The Women Wizards Rule Tech was announced in March at the Nasscom Diversity and Inclusion Summit in Chennai as a joint initiative by the Nasscom Sector Skills Council and the Data Security Council of India.

A report by Nasscom on “Women and IT Scorecard – India” launched earlier this year predicted that policies towards flexible work, work-from-home, parental leave, healthcare and anti-harassment will increase the number of women in senior level at IT firms from 20 per cent to 60 per cent.

