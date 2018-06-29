Nasscom opens centre for data science, AI in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) Indian IT industry apex body Nasscom on Thursday opened a Centre of Excellence for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) here.

The centre was set up in collaboration with the Karnataka government with an aim to nurture innovation in emerging disruptive technologies such as AI and to leverage the power of data science, Nasscom said in a statement here.

“Karnataka has led the Information Technology (IT) revolution in India and the state has also been fostering entrepreneurial spirit. The centre is the step required to propel the data sciences and AI to make India as a destination for global product solutions,” Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said on the occasion.

Nasscom has also signed an agreement with government think-tank NITI Aayog to collaboratively foster applied research, accelerating adoptions and ethics, privacy and security, the statement added.

The centre aims to support small and mid-sized businesses by fast-tracking their product developing and providing market access.

It will work with governments, and universities to provide the emerging businesses with required mentorship, talent and skills.

“The centre will create a platform for industry to academia to co-create digital solutions for Industry 4.0,” the statement added.

Karnataka IT, Biotechnology and Science and Technology Minister K.J. George, Intel India’s head Nivruti Rai, and Nasscom Chairman Rishad Premji were among the others present on the occasion.

