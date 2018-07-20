National disaster funds need restructuring: Finance Commission

Gandhinagar, July 23 (IANS) The 15th Finance Commission will be carrying out a robust study for restructuring of the national disaster funds utilization, its chairman N.K. Singh said on Monday.

As Gujarat and many other states are prone to natural calamities, the commission is of the view that a total restructuring of the management plan is imperative, he told media here.

“There is a need for structural reform in the national disaster management fund. As Gujarat is prone to natural calamities like floods, cyclones, draught, earthquakes, they need to see how to restructure the national disaster funds. The commission will be having a robust study on how to restructure the natural disasters management.”

Singh also told the media that the Gujarat government has made some suggestions to the Finance commission for the disaster funds utilization.

