National Football: Mizoram, Kerala register big wins

Kolhapur, April 21 (IANS) After a thrilling first day of action, the second day of the Junior Girls’ National Football Championships, here on Sunday, featured five games as the first round of fixtures in the group stages came to a close.

Amid good football, Mizoram and Kerala decided to make their games one-sided affairs by scoring 9 and 6 goals at will to outshine Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

The first match of the day saw Odisha take on Chhattisgarh at the Rajarshi Shahu Stadium in group E in an absorbing encounter. Midfielder Laxmi Podiyami gave Chhattisgarh the lead in the 23rd minute, but Manisha Naik equalised for Odisha just a minute later with a smart header.

Both sides continued to push for the go-ahead goal. In the end, it was Odisha that prevailed 3-1, thanks to late goals from Jyoti Kumari and substitute Barsha Mahakud in the 72nd and 80th minutes, respectively.

In group H, Mizoram picked up three points in their opening clash against Punjab, scoring nine unopposed goals in the 90 minutes. Forward Lalrinmuani scored a first-half hat-trick (6′, 41′, 45′) while Lalnunsiami picked up a second-half brace (62′, 87′). Also adding their name to the scoresheet were Vanlalnghaki (65′), K. Ngopaw Di (45+2′), captain Lalhlupuii Varte (10′) and Nancy Lalhlimpuii (57′).

Kerala joined them at the top of the table with a 6-0 win against Andhra Pradesh. Malavika P was the pick of the scorers — finding the net on four occasions (2′, 7′, 36′, 69′) — while substitute Pristy CA scored twice (76′, 90+1′) for her side.

In group F, Bihar began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Telangana. Kajal Kumari scored the opener in the 22nd minute for Bihar, which was followed by two smashing free-kicks from distance by Jyoti Kumari in the 47th and 79th minutes.

Ravali R did grab a consolation goal for the Telangana side in the 66th minute but in the end, it was Bihar who went to the top of Group F after picking up three points.

In group G, semi-finalists from the previous edition, Himachal Pradesh picked up three points with a clinical display against neighbours Chandigarh in the first match in the group.

A brace apiece from Manisha (12′, 14′) and Poonam (2′, 61′) put their team in the driver’ seat and captain Anju added the fifth in the 78th minute to set up a 5-0 scoreline.

–IANS

kk/pcj