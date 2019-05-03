National High School in AIISR quarters

Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) National High School (NHS) oarspersons stole the limelight in the senior girls section as three of their teams reached the quarter finals of the 47th All India Invitation School Regatta (AIISR) on the fourth day of the meet at the Lake Club course here on Wednesday.

On their way to the last eight stage while NHS CBSE “A” and “B” defeated Modern High “A” and Swami Pranabananda High School respectively, NHS West Bengal got the better of South Point.

Others to move into the quarter finals from this group were Modern High “A”, Susheela Birla, Ballygunge Siksha Sadan (BSS), La Martiniere for Girls and G D Birla High school.

In the quarter finals NHS CBSE “B” will be up against Modern High “A”, BSS will take on NHS West Bengal, NHS CBSE “A” will meet Susheela Birla and La Martiere Girls will face G D Birla.

After the conclusion of the league races, the quarter final line up for the other groups has also been decided.

In the senior boys section Khalsa High school dominated the proceedings as both their “A” and “B” teams reached the last eight stage from where it will be held on knock out basis where they will race against South Point and Hirendra Leela Patrnabis High School respectively.

The other two quarter finals in this group would be St. Xaviers Vs NHS CBSE and Future Hope vs NHS West Bengal.

The quarter finals in junior girls will see La Martiniere “A” clashing with their “B” team and Modern High “A” meeting G D Birla.

In the two other quarter finals in this group Mahadevi Birla will take on St. John’s High School and Modern High “B” will challenge Ashok Hall.

The last eight stage line up in the junior boys division will be last year’s champion Jatragachi Pranabnanda High School vs NHS CBSE, Tollygunge Adarsha Hindi High School vs St. Sebastia, South Point vs M G Rungta and Tirthapati High School vs Kalidhan Institution.

–IANS

dm/rkm/bg