National-level diver commits suicide in Bengal

Kolkata, April 30 (IANS) A national level diver from West Bengal allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Hoogly district, police said on Monday.

“The body of Moupriya Mitra, 15, was found hanging from the ceiling in her house in Bandel’s Manaspur area on Monday afternoon. The body has been sent for autopsy,” said an officer from Bandel police station.

“It is found that the girl was upset over a relationship dispute. We are further investigating the matter,” he said.

Mitra won two medals – a gold and a silver – in the South Asian Aquatics Championships (SAAC), 2016 in Colombo.

The teenage girl started her career in gymnastics but had to give it up after her leg was fractured in an accident.

She later took up swimming and specialised in diving.

–IANS

