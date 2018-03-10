National Rental Policy likely to be out soon, consultations going on: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The government will soon release the draft National Urban Rental Policy after due consultation with the concerned ministries in the government, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State with independent charge for Housing and Urban Affairs.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a conference on affordable housing organised by Ficci here on Friday, the minister said the rental policy will be out “quickly”, adding that “Consultations on the rental policy are on. We have done (consultations) with the chief ministers, we need to do with some other ministers in the government.”

He, however, did not give any specific time frame for releasing the policy.

The policy, which is currently at a consultation stage and will be sent for cabinet approval after due diligence, is aimed at alleviating the housing shortage in urban areas by encouraging renting of homes.

On concerns that most slum dwellers are not interested in shifting to affordable houses as they are located away from cities and employment hubs, Puri said: “You have to develop the slums on an ‘as-is-where-is’ basis. It is no longer possible to lift people and relocate 40-50 kilometres away from the habitation and their work.”

–IANS

