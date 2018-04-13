National shooting body to urge sports ministry, IOA to boycott 2022 CWG

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chief Raninder Singh on Tuesday said that India should boycott the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) if the ‘shooting’ discipline is not restored in the prestigious event.

Speaking at a function to felicitate the Indian shooters here, Singh said,”Within a day or two, I am going to write to the Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and will urge them to boycott the 2022 CWG if shooting is not re-included in the games.”

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has decided to exclude shooting from the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Earlier, Rathore wrote separate letters to both CGF chief Louise Martin and British MP Matt Hancock, the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, and had urged their intervention so that the discipline remains a part of the 2022 edition of the quadrennial Games.

–IANS

