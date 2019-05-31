National Stadium gets blue turf with 2020 Olympics in mind

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) With just over a year left for the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the Capital has been equipped with a new blue turf.

With the stadium’s original green turf wearing a worn out look, a committee consisting of officials from the Sports Authority of India, the sports ministry and Hockey India decided that it would be best to replace it with a turf that will be used at the Olympics as that will give the players practice before the big event.

“It was unanimously decided that since the turf is being changed, it is better to use one which will make the experience of players more in sync with the upcoming Olympics,” the official told IANS.

While Hockey India did not ask for it specifically, it was part of the decision making process that led to the laying of turf, the official said.

Both men’s and women’s teams have to take the long road to qualification for Tokyo 2020 after missing out on gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games.

Both teams are gearing up for the FIH Series Finals with the men’s tournament being played in Bhubaneshwar and the women’s event in Hiroshima, Japan. Both sides will need to reach the final to qualify for the Olympic qualifiers that will be played in October and November.

