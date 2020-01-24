National Voters’ Day: PM, others extend greetings

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders across the country extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of the 10th National Voters Day on Saturday.

The theme of this year’s Voters Day is ‘Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy’.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Greetings on National Voters Day. We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative. May this day inspire us to work towards increased voter awareness and turnout, which makes our democracy stronger.”

The Vice President’s official Twitter handle stated, “On #NationalVotersDay I urge all 18 plus citizens to enrol themselves in the voters’ list and exercise their franchise during elections. Every voter must participate in the electoral process & strengthen the foundations of India’s vibrant democracy.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot taking to the micro-blogging site, wrote,” Greetings on the occasion of #NationalVotersDay. The #voters are the strength of our democracy and their active participation ensures our democratic system remains vibrant. We are committed to Electoral Literacy for Stronger #Democracy.”

Union Minister and Former BJP President Amit Shah greeting the countrymen said, “I urge my fellow citizens to exercise their ‘Right to Vote’ to build a #NewIndia.

“This day also marks the establishment of ECI, I congratulate them for their contribution in strengthening our vibrant democracy.”

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tweeted, “Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. I urge the youth to register themselves as voters to help strengthen our democracy.”

“Your Vote is Your Voice: Participatory governance is the key to a strong & resilient nation. This #NationalVotersDay, let us come together and celebrate the ideals of democracy as enshrined in our Constitution,” wrote Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The post on the official Twitter handle of the Congress, read: “Exercising your right to vote is of utmost importance in a democracy. Today as we celebrate #NationalVotersDay we urge all citizens to use their suffrage for good & with the intention to take India & all Indians forward.”

“Voting is not only our right, but also our duty. We appeal to all to vote wisely! #NationalVotersDay,” the All India Trinamool Congress Twitter handle stated.

