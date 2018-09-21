Naveen dismisses corruption charges by Modi

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dismissed the corruption allegations levelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patnaik said Modi must have said this to enthuse BJP workers.

He also attacked the central government over skill India mission and Ujjwala scams.

“He must have said that to enthuse his political workers. In fact, they should be thinking of their own skill mission and Ujjwala scam,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said they (centre) should also think very seriously about the rocketing prices of petrol and diesel for which all the people of the country are suffering.

Modi, at a public meeting in Jharsuguda on Saturday, alleged that corruption and delaying decisions have become the identity of the Odisha government resulting in the state’s tardy development.

He also said that nothing happens in Odisha without PC (percentage commission) as the government and party workers take PC for works.

The Prime Minister was in the state to inaugurate Jharsuguda airport and lay the foundation stone for Talcher fertilizer plant.

With Prime Minister urging the state government to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Chief Minister said the state’s scheme is better than the centre’s as it covers an extra 50 lakh people and provides Rs 7 lakh to women as against Rs 5 lakh by the central programme.

“The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) covers extra 50 lakh beneficiaries which the Centre’s scheme does not provide. Under the scheme, we provide health assistance to the tune of Rs 7 lakh for women. As far as food security scheme is concerned, we provide the benefits to 25 lakhs extra poor people,” he added.

IANS

cd/prs