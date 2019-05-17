Naveen Kasturia got new challenge with ‘Thinkistan’

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Naveen Kasturia learnt a new dialect for the series “Thinkistan”, and it was not an easy task.

After “Sulemani Keeda” and “Bose: Dead/Alive”, Naveen will now be seen in MX Original series “Thinkistan” where he plays the role of a Hindi speaking junior copy writer who comes from Bhopal.

Naveen went through two months of training with a special dialect coach from Bhopal where he was taught not only the accent but also important words.

“The role that I am donning in this series is something that I have never played earlier. It was something new and very different,” Naveen said in a statement.

“From the talk and to the walk, this character needed a lot of prep. I was required to learn a certain type of dialect and learn a lot of local Bhopali words. But my Hindi base has always been strong so it helped,” he added.

“Thinkistan” will stream on MX Player from May 24.

–IANS

