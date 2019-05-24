Navneet Kaur only actress to be MP from Maharashtra

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Navneet Kaur R. Rana, who has worked in Telugu and Punjabi films, is the only actress to be elected MP from Maharashtra in the May 2019 elections.

She won from the Amravati constituency as a Yuva Swabhiman Party (YSP) candidate, supported by the Opposition.

Navneet scored a victory over veteran Shiv Sena leader Anandrao V. Adsul with a margin of 36,951 votes.

The first-time YSP MP, is among a record 8 women from Maharashtra to grace the 17th Lok Sabha.

These include Poonam Mahajan (Mumbai North-Central), Heena Gavit (Nandurbar), Pritam Munde (Beed), Bharti Pawar (Dindori) and Raksha Khadse (Jalgaon), all from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena’s Bhavana Gawali-Patil (Yavatmal-Washim) and Nationalist Congress Party’s Supriya Sule-Pawar (Baramati).

As an actress, Navneet’s film career saw her majorly in Telugu cinema. But she has also dabbled in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Punjabi films.

She has worked with actors like Srikanth and Naveen, and has also paired with comedian Brahmanandam.

She featured in Punjabi film “Chhevan Dariya” in 2010.

In 2011, she married Ravi Rana, now an independent legislator from Badnera in Amravati district and the nephew of yoga guru Ramdev, in 2011.

They tied the knot in a mass-marriage ceremony in 2011 along with 3,100 other couples.

The 28-year-old had contested elections in 2014 as a Nationalist Congress Party candidate, but had lost to Adsul.

The recent election season, a slew of film celebrities were in the fray and many were elected from different political parties.

Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Kirron Kher, Manoj Tiwari, Anubhav Mohanty, Mimi Chakraborty and Nushrat Jahan, Amol Kolhe, are some of the names who emerged victorious.

–IANS

