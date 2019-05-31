Navy carries out submarine rescue trial

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The Indian Navy has tested a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) and transferred personnel under water from a submarine.

The “live mating” exercise between DSRV and Kilo class submarine INS Sindhuraj which was simulating as a distressed vessel was carried out on June 2 off the East coast.

The personnel were transferred from Sindhuraj to DSRV under water and brought safely to surface.

The transfer of personnel from the depth of ocean is a new skill acquired by the Indian Navy. It will help it in dealing with submarine emergencies.

The Navy said that the entire evolution was done by the Indian crew and marked the culmination of the training phase on the East Coast.

The submarine hatches on which the mating was carried out has been certified by the Indian Navy Submarine Designer.

This is also a skill that has been newly acquired by the Indian Navy which aims to place itself as major submarine rescue provider in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy inducted it’s first DSRV in 2018.

The DSRV mates with bottomed submarine after which hatches are opened to transfer personnel.

Navy described the live mating exercise as a historic achievement towards DSRV integration into the Indian Navy and would pave the way for the Indian Navy to emerge as a submarine rescue provider in the (Indian Ocean Region) IOR.

The Navy has witnessed several submarine accidents including the loss of Sindhurakshak in August 2013 in which 17 personnel lost their lives after an explosion.

