Navy chief calls on J&K Governor

Srinagar, July 22 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, on Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra here, official sources said.

An official statement said that Admiral Lanba, who is visiting the state, met Vohra at the Raj Bhavan and discussed a range of issues relating to effective national security management, including challenges faced in the state.

“The Governor thanked Admiral Lanba for the Navy’s role in the 2014 floods in the Valley and recalled how MARCOS, using their Gemini boats equipped with high-tech gadgetry, established waterways to enable boats of National Disaster Response Force and other agencies to operate safely and save hundreds of lives.

“The Governor also sought the naval chief’s advice regarding recovery of Wular and Dal lakes and how young men and women from the Valley could be helped to join the Indian Navy.”

–IANS

