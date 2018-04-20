Navy chief in Iran to attend naval symposium

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Sunday arrived in Tehran to participate in a three-day symposium aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation between different countries in the Indian Ocean region, an official statement said here.

During his visit, Lanba will hold bilateral discussions with the Commander of the Iranian Navy, and other participating chiefs of navies and heads of maritime agencies during the 6th edition of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in Tehran between April 23 and 25.

He is leading a four-member Indian delegation to Iran for the IONS, conceived by the Indian Navy in 2008.

“The forum seeks to enhance maritime cooperation among navies of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean region by providing an open and inclusive forum for discussion on regionally relevant maritime issues that will lead to common understanding on the way ahead,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

The inaugural edition of the IONS was held in February 2008 in New Delhi.

The charter of business of the IONS, which has grown into a formidable organisation with 23 members and nine observers, was agreed upon by the conclave of chiefs and brought into effect in February 2014.

As the founder-nation of IONS, India will hold activities in November 2018 at Kochi in Kerala to celebrate the IONS’s 10th anniversary this year, the statement added.

–IANS

rak/tsb/bg