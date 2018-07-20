Navy chief visits Siachen Glacier

Jammu, July 23 (IANS) Navy chief, Admiral Sunil Lanba on Monday visited the Siachen Glacier and lauded the unwavering dedication and high morale of the troops deployed there, a defence statement said.

“Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee & ChiefofNavalStaff visited Siachen. Extolled all ranks for their unwavering dedication & high morale,” said a statement issued by the army’s Northern Command.

Siachen Glacier is the world’s highest battlefield where the air is so rarefied that even breathing becomes difficultr.

Lanba, presently visiting the state, called on Governor N.N. Vohra in Srinagar on Sunday and discussed where the security situation in the state was discussed.

Vohra also thanked the navy chief for extraordinary service rendered by the navy during the unprecedented floods of 2014 in the Valley.

–IANS

