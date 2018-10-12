Navy concludes successful trial of submarine rescue vehicle

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Western Naval Command has successfully concluded the maiden trials of the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) that can rescue stranded personnel from a disabled submarine, the Navy said on Wednesday.

The DSRV, which is operated by a crew of three, can rescue 14 personnel from a disabled submarine at one time.

On October 15, the DSRV carried out under water mating with a bottomed submarine, at over 300 feet depth. On successful mating the DSRV opened its hatches and the submarine hatches and carried out transfer of personnel from the submarine to the DSRV.

“These sea trials have proven the newly inducted DSRV’s ability to undertake rescue operations from disabled submarines at sea and has provided the Indian Navy with a critical capability,” the Navy said.

During the trials the DSRV also dived successfully up to 666 meters. This is a record for deepest submergence by a manned vessel in Indian waters.

The DSRV crew has also carried out remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) operations at over 750 metres and Side Scan Sonar operations at over 650 metres, which are all “firsts” for the Indian Navy.

The ongoing trials will also include air transportation of the system by the IAF’s heavy-lift transport aircraft.

“The completion of the trials will put the Indian Navy into a small league of world navies that have integral submarine rescue capability,” it said.

–IANS

